In Hatay, southern Türkiye, teams from the Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) are raising awareness among children about addiction through caravan activities organized in container cities affected by the earthquakes.

Continuing their work without interruption since the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, Yeşilay’s Hatay branch also carries out activities in the container settlements.

Teams visit these areas three days a week with a caravan, organizing painting, handicrafts, games and sports activities for children.

Supported by volunteers and Yeşilay teams arriving from other cities, the events offer children a fun experience while educating them on how to combat addictions, particularly technology-related ones.

The head of Yeşilay’s Hatay branch, Ibrahim Kuyubaşıoğlu, said that their fight against addiction has gained momentum thanks to the caravan initiative.

Kuyubaşıoğlu noted that the activities include sports and art programs, adding that over the past three weeks, they have met with 350 children and adults in different container cities.

He emphasized that they also try to assess children’s and youths’ behavioral and social conditions during these events.

“If we detect concerning situations in children or young people, we contact their families. If the families approve, our specialists initiate support programs under professional supervision. If a child shows signs of addiction or a tendency toward it, we first aim to identify it. We do our best to prevent them from starting, but if some have already developed addictive behaviors, we follow up on their treatment process,” he said.

Kuyubaşıoğlu stated that the team spends three days a week in container cities and will continue these caravan activities until families move into permanent housing.

Yeşilay staff member Recep Bulut added that through these efforts, they not only raise awareness about addiction among children but also help them develop new skills through hands-on activities.