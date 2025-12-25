Turkish Green Crescent (Yeşilay) has issued a comprehensive warning on the ethical risks of addiction-related news coverage, stressing that reports linking substance use to celebrities and public figures can significantly influence young people’s behavior and perceptions.

In a written statement published on social media on Thursday, the organization said international scientific research has consistently shown that addiction-related content, particularly when associated with well-known figures, can function as a powerful behavioral model for children and adolescents. Recent news stories that have attracted widespread public attention have once again highlighted the need to approach such reporting with heightened responsibility, Yeşilay noted.

Calling on journalists, media organizations, opinion leaders, highly visible public figures and parents, Yeşilay emphasized the shared responsibility to protect young people from harmful media effects. The organization underlined that the language used in news reports, the selection of visuals, the framing of events and the level of detail provided play a decisive role in shaping how addiction is perceived.

According to Yeşilay, sensationalist or entertainment-oriented language risks normalizing addiction and lowering young people’s perception of harm. Expressions that glamorize substance use or associate it with luxury, excitement or pleasure can implicitly legitimize risky behavior and obscure the seriousness of addiction as a health issue. The organization also warned against the use of striking visuals, such as images of celebrities on stage, on red carpets or in dramatized detention scenes, noting that such imagery can amplify the impact of harmful messaging.

Yeşilay further cautioned that news reports should avoid including details that may spark curiosity, such as information on substance quantities, prices, procurement methods or modes of use. Instead, coverage should focus on the legal, medical and social dimensions of addiction, while avoiding language that either glorifies or humiliates individuals involved.

The statement stressed that clearly highlighting the legal consequences, health risks and social costs of addiction is essential from a deterrence perspective. Yeşilay also urged media outlets to include information directing audiences to support and counseling services at the end of relevant news stories.

In its broader reminders, the organization pointed out that young people often perceive celebrities as “super peers,” making media content especially influential in behavior formation. Yeşilay emphasized that addiction should not be framed as an individual moral failing but as a public health issue requiring a responsible, science-based approach. It also called for the avoidance of stigmatizing language and privacy violations, and encouraged the use of informative formats suited to young audiences, such as question-and-answer content, infographics and short videos.