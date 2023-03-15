The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) on Wednesday announced easing of internship processes, mandatory for two-year diploma students, in quake-hit Adıyaman and Hatay.

The issue of compulsory internships came to the fore on social media as Berfin Cengiz, a senior student at Adıyaman University Physical Education Teaching department, who lives in a tent city with her mother and brother, highlighted the issue.

After that, YÖK's head professor Erol Özvar, addressed the issue and formed a committee after it was determined that there are many other students facing the same issue in Adıyaman and Hatay. After careful consideration, Özvar stated that students who are enrolled in the "Part II" course and residing in Hatay and Adıyaman will be able to undertake this course in their own respective provinces once schools reopen. This was announced considering the transportation, economic and other problems that affected students may come across.

Özvar also ensured students that authorities are doing their best to resume education for students in the most appropriate conditions in the quake-torn region.