A 21-year-old man from Bursa, Türkiye, recently uncovered the truth about his adoption after living with his adoptive family for over two decades. Born in a hospital in Kartal, Istanbul, he was allegedly taken from his biological mother by two individuals, Gül H. and Barış H., just one week after birth.

The couple then placed him for adoption with Döndü (56) and Mülazım Ünal (58), who were unable to have children, in exchange for two gold bracelets. The Ünal family raised him as their own without revealing the circumstances of his adoption.

The young man, who grew up in the Ünal household, completed high school, worked in a textile factory and served in the military in Ankara. However, upon returning to Bursa on Feb. 21, 2024, he was informed by close relatives and acquaintances that he had been adopted, a revelation that turned his world upside down.

"I had a happy and beautiful family. After 21 years, I learned that I was adopted. Now, I am looking for my real family," he shared. "I want to take a DNA test with everyone I suspect to find my real family. My mental state is deteriorating, and nothing in my life feels right anymore."

Despite participating in a television program to locate his biological parents, he has yet to find any leads. He expressed his belief that certain people in his community know the identity of his biological family but are deliberately hiding the truth. "I believe some people are concealing the truth from me. I call on the authorities to help me meet those who know the truth," he said.

Döndü Ünal, who adopted him 21 years ago, admitted that they kept the adoption a secret. "They asked us for money, but we couldn’t afford it, so we borrowed two gold bracelets from a neighbor. We never met Sefa’s biological parents. We kept the adoption a secret for 21 years, but after he returned from military service, people in our community told him the truth," she explained. "I’ve contacted the people who gave him to us, but they refuse to provide any information."

Döndü Ünal expressed distress over her son's emotional state, saying, "My son’s mental health is in a terrible condition, and I can’t bear to see him suffer. We have filed complaints against those who gave him to us. Please help my son find his real family so he can find closure."

In a shocking revelation, Döndü Ünal also shared that the individuals who facilitated the adoption demanded money to assist in locating Sefa’s biological family. "They told me that if I gave them money, they would hire someone in Istanbul to find his real family. I couldn’t afford it, and they refused to tell me anything further," she said.