In an exciting educational initiative, students at a primary school in Izmir will be able to establish a direct radio connection with astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) this October. The initiative comes after a school trip to the Space Camp in Izmir, organized by Sarnıç Martyr Specialist Sergeant Egemen Yıldız Secondary School, aimed at fostering students' interest and curiosity on space exploration.

During the school trip, the students put forward curious queries about space and astronauts. Inspired by their enthusiasm, the teachers decided to apply for the program offered by the International Space Station, which allows students to interact with astronauts from around the world.

The project, titled, "We are in Space on the 100th Anniversary of the Republic," was accepted, and the students were thrilled to receive an appointment for October to communicate with astronauts through a radio connection.

Ali Rıza Özsaran, Vice President of the Radio and Radio Amateurs Association (TRAC), who has experience communicating with astronauts via radio, guided the students during the event.

Özlem Sümerkan, the school principal, expressed her excitement for the upcoming meeting in October, stating, "On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we aim to cultivate a strong sense of curiosity and discovery in students. We have commenced preparations for this purpose."

The International Space Station, a collaborative effort among space agencies from the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada, is renowned as the largest artificial satellite in Earth's orbit. It serves as a platform where astronauts engage in educational activities, including establishing radio connections with schools worldwide.

Notably, in 2003, Türkiye witnessed its first-ever radio connection between students who underwent training at the Space Camp Türkiye in Izmir and astronauts aboard the ISS. This upcoming event builds upon that precedent, allowing a new generation of students to interact directly with space explorers, fueling their interest in the wonders of the universe.