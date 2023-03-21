Youngsters with Down syndrome, who have been setting an example of self-confidence and inclusion for all by working at a cafe in Istanbul's Üsküdar district, shared their compassion with the earthquake victims by donating their salaries to those affected in Türkiye's southeastern region.

Some 11 employees of Tebessüm Kahvesi ("Smile Coffee"), which employs individuals with Down syndrome only, donated a portion of their salaries to the municipality's soup kitchen to support victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Youngsters employed at the cafe talked to Anadolu Agency (AA) on World Down Syndrome Day, touching upon their lives, education, awareness activities and their feelings and thoughts regarding the recent earthquake.

Emrah Kuru, 31, is a graduate of the Fame Kurşunoğlu Special Education Vocational School and has been working at Tebessüm Kahvesi since 2016. He describes himself as a social individual who loves to sing and read.

Sharing that the earthquakes immensely affected him, Kuru noted that he and his friends at the cafe were determined to save some TL 5,000 ($262.80) from their salaries and had also delivered hygiene kits and clothing items for the victims.

''I hope God will help the earthquake victims to build a new house for themselves. Let them build a warm home. My cousin also died in Hatay in the earthquake,'' Kuru lamented, adding that he does not want the same fate for Istanbul.

Another employee with Down syndrome, Arlin Gültane said she received special education, adding that she has been working as the head waitress at Tebessüm Kahvesi since 2016. Gültane is recognized as a compassionate, warm-blooded and very amiable person among her friends.

Expressing that they felt immense sadness because of the earthquakes, Gültane said: "The earthquake is a sensitive issue. We suffered many injuries and lost many people. We were so heartbroken, we mourned. We wanted to donate half of our salaries to the earthquake victims. We thought they needed it too."

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Evren Çakır, who has been working as a waiter at the same cafe for the past seven years, recalled how he gained work experience continuing his private training in local rehabilitation centers.

He conveyed his condolences, noting he prayed a lot for the earthquake victims and felt relief after they made donations from their side.

''Condolences to everyone, get well soon," Çakır told AA.

Touching upon the vision and the journey of the employees working at the cafe, Tebessüm Kahvesi project manager Şermin Çoban said that the cafe was put into service seven years ago, on March 21, 2016, as a project of Üsküdar Municipality.

Recalling that at the moment 11 people between the ages of 23-41 with Down syndrome worked here, she said: "We want young people with Down syndrome to be actively involved in society and social life."

"It was their idea to help the earthquake victims. They said that they wanted to donate money from their salaries,'' she explained.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

The date for WDSD as the 21st day of the third month was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.