Video streaming continues to dominate internet use in Türkiye, with YouTube accounting for more than two-fifths of all online traffic during the first quarter of the year, according to new data released by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The BTK's Quarterly Market Data Report on Türkiye's Electronic Communications Sector shows that internet users spent much of their time consuming video content and using social media platforms, underscoring the growing role of digital entertainment in daily life.

According to the report, YouTube generated 40.6% of Türkiye's total internet traffic in the first three months of the year, making it by far the country's most-used online platform. Instagram ranked second with 16%, highlighting the continued popularity of visual and short-form content among users.

The findings indicate that video consumption remains the primary driver of internet activity in Türkiye.

YouTube also dominated the streaming category, accounting for 57.4% of streaming traffic. Instagram followed with 17.4%, while TikTok ranked third with 5.6%. Netflix placed fourth, representing 5.5% of streaming traffic.

The report also sheds light on changing communication habits. In the instant messaging category, Instagram emerged as the most widely used application, accounting for 58.5% of internet messaging traffic. Facebook followed in second place with 26.4%.

WhatsApp ranked third with 7.3%, while Telegram accounted for 6.2%. The data suggests that users increasingly rely on social media platforms for messaging rather than traditional standalone messaging services.

Gaming also remained a significant component of internet use. PlayStation was the most-used online gaming platform, accounting for 25.4% of gaming-related internet traffic.

It was closely followed by Steam with 24.1%, while PUBG ranked third with 9.2%. League of Legends came fourth with 6.7%.

In internet-based voice communications, WhatsApp maintained a commanding lead. The messaging platform accounted for 61.2% of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) traffic, making it the preferred application for online voice calls in Türkiye.