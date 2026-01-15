The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) launched the 2026 Türkiye Scholarships program with an official announcement event held at its Ankara headquarters on Thursday.

The program was attended by international students who have achieved notable success during their academic journey in Türkiye, particularly those actively working as content creators on social media, highlighting the YTB’s focus on empowering student ambassadors who contribute to cross-cultural engagement and global outreach.

Addressing the students, Abdulhadi Turus, president of the YTB, said the Türkiye Scholarships program is designed not merely as an academic opportunity, but as a long-term human-centered partnership that connects societies through education.

“In today’s world, we are constantly told that differences lead to conflict and division. Through Türkiye Scholarships, you are proving that differences are in fact the greatest richness of humanity,” Turus said.

Emphasizing the personal dimension of the students’ decision to pursue their education in Türkiye, Turus highlighted the sacrifices they made by leaving their families and home countries.

“You left your homes, your families and the environments you grew up in to come to a different culture and a different land. This was not an easy decision, but it is an important one,” he said. “I am confident that each of you now says, ‘I am glad I came.’”

Turus underlined that scholarship recipients are expected to serve as long-term representatives of Türkiye’s education vision across the globe, positioning students as central actors in people-to-people diplomacy.

“You are not just students. You are our most valuable representatives. You will introduce us to hearts that we cannot reach ourselves, and you will be the bridges between your countries and Türkiye,” he noted.

Referring to the program’s global scale, Turus pointed out that Türkiye is among the world’s leading destinations for international students.

“Today, more than 340,000 international students are pursuing their education in Türkiye. We are now the 7th-largest international education destination in the world,” he said.

He stressed that the core objective of the program extends beyond numerical growth. “Our greatest goal is not numbers. Our greatest goal is to build a global movement of conscience through the education you receive here,” Turus said.

YTB President Abdulhadi Turus engages in a question-and-answer session with international scholarship students, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Strategic program evolution

Türkiye’s international scholarship journey began in the 1960s with government-supported education programs and gradually evolved into one of the country’s most structured and widely recognized academic mobility initiatives.

A major milestone came in 1992 with the launch of the Great Student Project, which laid the foundation for what later became Türkiye Scholarships in 2012, now the official state scholarship program of the Republic of Türkiye.

Türkiye Scholarships stands as an important part of Türkiye’s international education outreach. More than 15,000 students from 145 countries are currently continuing their studies at universities across the country, and around 5,000 new students are admitted each year.

To reach young people from different parts of the world, in-person interviews are held in nearly 100 countries. At the same time, the program’s alumni family has grown to include more than 150,000 graduates living in 184 countries, many of whom remain closely connected to Türkiye.

Interest in the program continues to grow. In 2025 alone, Türkiye Scholarships received more than 125,000 applications, showing its rising appeal among international students.

Students attend a presentation session alongside YTB President Abdulhadi Turus during the 2026 Türkiye Scholarships launch program, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Education diplomacy

YTB International Students Department head Mustafa Yakupoğlu said Türkiye Scholarships has become the primary institutional engine behind Türkiye’s transformation into a global education destination.

“When we examine the development of international student mobility in Türkiye, we clearly see that Türkiye Scholarships has played a decisive role,” Yakupoğlu said. “In 2012, the total number of international students in the country was around 30,000. Today, this figure has approached 370,000.”

He underlined that the program’s growing impact is directly linked to the experiences and academic success of scholarship holders, noting that alumni continue to shape Türkiye’s reputation as a trusted and competitive education hub.

“The experiences, academic journeys and positive feedback of our scholarship students significantly influence new student flows and encourage future applicants to choose Türkiye for their education,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of the program to academic quality and institutional capacity, Yakupoğlu said Türkiye Scholarships plays a strategic role in strengthening the internationalization of Turkish universities.

“Our program enables highly successful and qualified international students to enroll in Türkiye’s leading universities, significantly contributing to academic diversity, research capacity and global visibility,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of sustaining long-term alumni engagement. “We place strong importance on our graduates maintaining their institutional and professional ties with both their universities and Türkiye, regardless of where their careers take them,” Yakupoğlu said.

Addressing the broader diplomatic impact of the program, Yakupoğlu described education as one of Türkiye’s most effective soft-power instruments.

“Education today functions as a form of diplomacy. Türkiye Scholarships serves as both a public diplomacy and an education diplomacy tool,” he said.

He added that many alumni have risen to senior leadership positions across government, business and academia, making education diplomacy a visible and influential channel in strengthening bilateral relations.

Explaining the application process, Yakupoğlu stressed its transparency and accessibility. “Türkiye Scholarships operates through a transparent, fully online and free application system. Students can apply independently without the need for any intermediaries, agencies or paid consultants,” he said.

He added that all placement procedures are conducted based on clearly defined academic and program-specific criteria, and that full application guidance is publicly available through the official system.

Global student journeys

Baozar Zakariyyah, a Nigerian master’s student in computer engineering, says his academic journey in Türkiye has been defined by opportunity, development and institutional support under the Türkiye Scholarships program.

Arriving in Türkiye in 2019, Zakariyyah notes that his time in the country has extended far beyond classroom learning. He emphasizes that sustained participation in academic, social and professional activities has contributed significantly to his personal and intellectual development, positioning Türkiye as an enabling environment for international students seeking both academic excellence and broader exposure.

Praising the structure and coverage of the program, Zakariyyah says, “I am very pleased with Türkiye Scholarships and I think it is a great scholarship, given the coverage it has compared to other scholarships.” He also welcomed YTB’s ongoing reform efforts, noting, “The committee is working hard to improve the scholarship experience, not just for new applicants but for the students already studying in Türkiye.”

Madina Zhangaziyeva, a doctoral candidate at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, said her academic journey in Türkiye had evolved into a comprehensive personal, academic and social transformation under the Türkiye Scholarships program.

Zhangaziyeva underlined the foundational role of the YTB in shaping her development.

“Since I came here, I can say that I developed myself in every field,” she said.

Emphasizing the linguistic and academic transition she experienced, she added: “When I first arrived as a scholarship holder, I did not know any Turkish. First, I learned a new language. Second, I successfully completed my master’s degree.”

Beyond formal education, she emphasized the breadth of exposure provided through academic and social platforms. “I participated in various congresses and had the opportunity to present myself as an academic candidate,” she said, adding that she had also joined camps and international student programs where she “made friends from many different countries.”

Zhangaziyeva said that her journey had extended well beyond academic achievement. “During my time here I did not only receive an education, but I also developed my social skills,” she said. She added that Türkiye had become a permanent part of her personal life as well. “I got married here, and we became a family.”

She said she had traveled extensively across Türkiye.

“I visited more than 40 cities. In fact, I traveled more here than in my own country,” she said.

She also highlighted unique opportunities provided through the YTB, noting, “Thanks to the YTB, I had the opportunity to meet the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.”

Applications for the 2026 Türkiye Scholarships program are open worldwide from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20, and candidates can apply directly through the official Türkiye Scholarships website.