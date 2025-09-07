In a collaboration between the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Turks living abroad, compatriots and related communities from 58 countries, as well as international students, came together at the Istanbul Marmaracık Youth Camp.

According to a written statement from YTB, within the framework of the event, young people engaged in cultural and sports activities in close contact with nature. The program included a Bosporus tour and visits to historical sites such as Topkapı Palace, Hagia Sophia Mosque and the Basilica Cistern.

YTB President Abdulhadi Turus, who met with the youth, said that the camp is not just an event but a meeting point that carries traces of civilization.

Turus highlighted that young people of different languages, religions, and colors are brought together around a common purpose, saying, “Here we see the trace and reflection of a civilization. The scene at this camp, which brings together our citizens abroad, our compatriots and related communities and our valued international students, is the clearest response in a world filled with chaos, wars, racism and ideologies that do not accept differences. We unite young people of different languages, religions and colors around a common purpose and together we say: ‘A fairer world is possible.’”

Emphasizing the importance of the Turkish language as a language of peace and culture, Turus noted that young people from 58 countries came together at the event through their shared language, Turkish.

He pointed out that beyond its pleasant sound, Turkish is a language of peace and culture, saying, “Turkish is a language of peace, a language of culture, a language that stands with conscience, the oppressed and the just. Speaking Turkish is not merely speaking a language. Speaking Turkish means being the voice of conscience, standing by the oppressed and showing that differences are in fact a richness.”

Turus stated that the activities at the camp strengthened the youths’ sense of solidarity and brotherhood, mentioning various activities in sports, culture and art.

Noting that historical and cultural sites were also visited, he said, “You did not only see Türkiye, but you imprinted the history, depth and beauty of this civilization onto your soul. At the core of all these experiences is a single message: coming together, overcoming differences and building a common future is possible.”

Turus also stressed the importance of the youth taking a stance on the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, stating, “Today, the greatest response to the genocide happening in Gaza is given by you here, with your spirit of unity and brotherhood. Our sole purpose is to raise a generation that will embody and carry forward the ideal of ‘A fairer world is possible.’ You will be the bearers of this message."

"When you return to your countries, you will advocate for this ideal, explain Türkiye’s positions, increase goodness and say ‘stop’ to evil, because today, before our eyes, babies are being killed just for being Muslim. We will not get used to this. We will not accept evil. We will stand against it and I believe that your resistance will be the most important beginning of goodness in the world," he added.