In commemoration of the 751st anniversary of the death of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, a memorial event consisting of a calligraphy exhibition and a Sema performance was held at the Consulate General of Türkiye in New York by the Yunus Emre Institute's U.S. branch.

The event, organized at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, was attended by Türkiye's consul general in New York, Ambassador Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, International Mevlana Foundation Board Member Gevher Çelebi, President and CEO of the Japan Society Joshua W. Walker, Director of Yunus Emre Institute U.S. Gökhan Coşkun, Turkish Airlines (THY) New York Manager Emre Ismailoğlu, as well as local and foreign guests who follow the Mevlevi culture.

The program, held under the motto "Breath, the Path of Love," featured Gevher Çelebi speaking about Rumi's love for God. She stated: "Mevlana defines the fear of God not as a fear of punishment but as the fear of disappointing or upsetting the one you love. All the loves we know in this world, whether for children, parents, spouses or animals, are bridges leading to the love of God."

Gökhan Coşkun also mentioned that the event, which included a Sema performance and an exhibition, "brings Rumi's timeless wisdom to life and offers a bridge between cultures through the transformative power of art and spirituality."

After the speeches, the Sema performance, accompanied by Sufi music, took place and guests had the opportunity to view the calligraphy exhibition titled "Wings of Love."

Calligraphy artist Sanaz Alborzi presented a selection of traditional Kufic calligraphy pieces blended with modern artistic techniques at the exhibition held at the Türkevi.