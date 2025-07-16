Students attending summer schools organized by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Rize and Ordu are not only learning Turkish but also discovering the region’s cultural and natural beauty.

At the Turkish Teaching Practice and Research Center (TÖMER) of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University in Rize, 15 students from various countries begin their language classes in the morning and continue until noon. For the rest of the day, they have the opportunity to explore the city.

Emrah Seferoğlu, a lecturer in the Turkish Language Department at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, said that this is the third year they have organized the summer school.

Seferoğlu noted that they are teaching 15 students this year and said: “This year’s group includes students from a wide range of countries, from Mexico to Japan and from Venezuela to China. Every day of the week, we have a class and a cultural activity. In the afternoons, we complete a cultural and local excursion.”

Emphasizing that the YEE has schools in many countries around the world, Seferoğlu continued: “To teach the culture behind the language, these programs are organized in cooperation with Turkish universities. The purpose is to unite people under the umbrella of the Turkish language and to implement what we call educational diplomacy.”

Seferoğlu added that such efforts can help improve relations between countries: “With this educational diplomacy, you are sowing the seeds of future relationships. These seeds will benefit you later in all types of cultural, commercial and political exchanges. Language is the most powerful unifying element.”

Azza Lahmar, a participant from Tunisia, said she had a strong desire to learn Turkish: “I studied architecture in Tunisia and I want to pursue a master's degree in architecture here. Learning Turkish is challenging, but I am determined to learn it. In Tunisia, we use Arabic, French and English.”

Expressing her admiration for Rize, Lahmar said: “It’s full of greenery and there's the sea. The food here is amazing. I tried Laz böreği for the first time.”

Iva Popovic from Montenegro pointed out the popularity of Turkish TV series in her country and said: “The more languages you know, the better. The classes here are going well. Everyone already knows a little Turkish. It's been a week, and now we can have small conversations with our friends.”

In Ordu, students participating in the summer school organized by the YEE are also learning Turkish and exploring the local culture.

Thirteen international students are receiving language education hosted by the Turkish Teaching Practice and Research Center of Ordu University (ODÜ).

They visited several cultural and natural landmarks in the region, including the famous meandering pastures of Perşembe Plateau in Aybastı, Ulugöl Lake in Gölköy, the Boztepe viewpoint, the Kahraman Sağra Hazelnut Museum and the Paşaoğlu Mansion Ethnography Museum, gaining insights into local cuisine and traditions while enjoying the Black Sea landscape.

YEE coordinator Gökçe Çağlayan said they will be in Ordu with the 13 students until July 31.

Noting that the students from countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran and Azerbaijan are also sharing their own cultures with one another, Çağlayan added, “In the mornings they attend classes and in the afternoons they join excursions, giving them a chance to immerse themselves in the culture of the Black Sea region.”

Highlighting that the students also get to practice Turkish, she said: “Our primary goal is for them to learn more about Türkiye, its people and the Turkish language. We hope this program will be a successful one.”

Associate professor Hasan Hüseyin Mutlu, from the Turkish Language Education Department at ODÜ’s Faculty of Education, emphasized that students are receiving academic-level Turkish instruction.

Sandra Sinan from Lebanon said she greatly enjoyed the trips and found the lessons to be very enjoyable.

Mona Ghalehnoy from Iran said the program allowed her better to understand the culture of a neighboring and friendly country, explaining: “This time has been truly productive. Ordu is a very peaceful city. I really liked the program. We visited highland plateaus, and the food is delicious. I also managed to take a break from stress.”

Nigar Aslanlı from Azerbaijan shared her excitement about coming to Ordu: “Watching Turkish dramas made the Black Sea region feel so special to me. I had always dreamed of coming here one day to experience this culture. I’m really happy to be here.”

Meryem Khaled from Egypt emphasized how wonderful the Turkish people and Türkiye are: “I’ve learned so much about Turkish culture. It’s truly a beautiful country. Turkish is such a beautiful language. That’s why I feel very lucky and proud to be here.”