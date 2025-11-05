The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) is set to significantly widen its international outreach with plans to open nine new cultural centers across Latin America by 2026, marking a major step in Türkiye’s global cultural diplomacy strategy.

YEE President Abdurrahman Aliy announced that the institute, already active in more than 70 countries, will increase its presence to a total of 12 Latin American nations within the next two years.

“By 2026, we will have opened nine new centers, and our activities will cover 12 countries in the region,” Aliy said, emphasizing that the initiative reflects Türkiye’s growing cultural influence worldwide.

Aliy underscored that the institute’s mission is to strengthen Türkiye’s international recognition through language and culture. “We are one of the leading institutions of the ‘Century of Türkiye.’ Our operations continue globally, advancing Türkiye’s soft power,” he said.

Highlighting that Turkish culture acts as a “language of dialogue,” Aliy explained that the country’s approach to cultural diplomacy is rooted in mutual respect and exchange. “The Turkish nation does not impose its culture or history on others. We reach out to share and learn, introducing our heritage while also bringing back cultural elements from the countries we engage with,” he said.

Currently operating in Mexico, Argentina and Venezuela, the Yunus Emre Institute has completed preliminary talks with nine Latin American countries for new branches. Aliy said at least three new centers would be inaugurated before the end of 2025. “We see remarkable enthusiasm in Latin America. Whenever we organize an event or cultural initiative there, the impact is extraordinary,” he added.

Aliy pointed to the powerful influence of Turkish television dramas across the region, noting that they play a crucial role in promoting language and cultural exchange. “In Latin America, even tea-brewing methods are inspired by Turkish series. Young audiences are learning Turkish words and phrases, while the portrayal of strong female characters resonates positively,” he said.

Yunus Emre Institute President Abdurrahman Aliy speaks about the institute’s new strategic priorities, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

He also noted the shifting cultural dynamic between the two regions. “In the 1980s, Türkiye watched Latin American series. Now the opposite is happening. We are leveraging this momentum to represent Turkish culture in Latin America in a more accurate and sustainable way,” he stated.

Beyond Latin America, the YEE is also reinforcing its activities in Africa, where it adopts a partnership-based and respectful approach. “When we think of Africa, we feel empathy because it has been exploited for centuries. But Türkiye does not go there to exploit; we go to share. Yunus Emre is not a superior cultural institution. It is one that listens, learns and exchanges,” Aliy said.

Emphasizing Africa’s young demographic, he noted that Türkiye’s presence on the continent offers new opportunities. “Africa has the youngest population in the world. Türkiye serves as a door of opportunity for them. That’s why our influence is meaningful, we value and are valued,” he said.

The institute is also advancing technological innovation in language education. Aliy revealed that the YEE has been developing an artificial intelligence-based Turkish teaching platform for nearly a year. “This will be one of the world’s most comprehensive online language-learning platforms. A person with no prior Turkish knowledge will be able to reach an advanced level through this system, guided by AI like a personal instructor,” he said.

The project, developed in cooperation with various public institutions, aims to make Turkish language learning accessible worldwide.

Looking ahead, Aliy said 2026 will be a milestone year for YEE’s global operations. “Next year will mark the beginning of a new phase. Wherever there is interest in Turkish culture and history, we will be there. Africa and Latin America will be our primary focus,” he said, adding that the YEE will also expand in Southeast Asia, with a second center to open in Aceh, Indonesia, complementing its existing branch in Jakarta.