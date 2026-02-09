The Zero Waste Foundation has convened national and international stakeholders in Istanbul to shape a strategic roadmap for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31), which Türkiye and Australia will jointly host in Türkiye later this year.

According to a statement from the foundation, the roadmap was discussed during the “Zero Waste Retreat,” held from Feb. 6 to 8, bringing together senior representatives from the Zero Waste Foundation, members of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, and key actors involved in the COP31 High-Level Climate Champion process.

The three-day retreat focused on positioning the zero waste approach as a concrete, measurable and implementation-oriented contribution to the COP31 process.

Discussions were held within a multistakeholder consultation framework, covering both policy alignment and on-the-ground delivery mechanisms.

Operating under the vision and patronage of Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Movement, honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation and chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, the foundation emphasized the importance of translating climate diplomacy into practical outcomes with long-term impact.

Participants reviewed lessons learned from previous COP conferences, examined best practices and assessed areas where zero waste policies intersect with climate action, including resource efficiency, circular economy models, sustainable consumption patterns and emissions reduction.

The consultations also explored how zero waste initiatives could be operationalized as visible and verifiable practices throughout the COP31 timeline.

The retreat was described as a key milestone in strengthening the mandate of the COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, particularly in terms of continuity, implementation and impact.

Discussions underlined that the champion’s role extends beyond the conference itself, encompassing the preparatory phase, the COP31 sessions and the post-conference implementation and monitoring period.

In parallel, the Zero Waste Foundation addressed its strategic priorities for 2026, aligning its annual work plan with the COP31 process. Closed, in-person sessions focused on defining priority initiatives, clarifying governance and responsibility frameworks, and establishing timelines to ensure that zero waste actions generate trackable and lasting results.

The foundation stated that the evaluations conducted during the retreat contributed to the development of a clear and actionable roadmap, reinforcing Türkiye’s objective of presenting a model that integrates climate diplomacy with field-based implementation.

The zero waste approach is expected to be one of the most visible application areas during COP31, serving both as a core narrative and a practical policy tool. Adopted by 193 countries worldwide, the Zero Waste Movement continues to function as a global reference point in environmental and climate governance.