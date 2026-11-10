Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project and the role of digital technologies in advancing environmental sustainability took center stage at a panel held in the Green Zone of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on Tuesday.

At the “Protecting Resources, Transforming the Future” panel, organized by Türk Telekom in the summit’s Zero Waste Planning Area, speakers discussed how digital technologies can improve resource efficiency, prevent waste and support the green transition through public-private partnerships.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, announced that a documentary showcasing Türkiye’s zero waste story was being prepared in cooperation with Türk Telekom and would be distributed in 193 countries through an international broadcaster.

The documentary’s launch is planned for March 30, 2027, marking International Zero Waste Day. Ağırbaş said the panel would also be featured in the production.

The documentary will highlight Türkiye’s zero waste initiatives as well as Türk Telekom’s activities in the field, bringing the country’s experience to an international audience.

Ağırbaş said the zero waste approach went beyond contemporary environmental policy and reflected a long-standing culture of resource conservation and waste prevention in Anatolia. He also warned about the environmental consequences of increasing plastic pollution, including its effects on oceans and the risks posed by microplastics.

He stressed that climate justice remained a shared global concern, noting that the effects of climate change were unevenly distributed and disproportionately affected disadvantaged communities.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said the company was expanding its renewable energy investments and integrating environmental sustainability into its digital operations.

He said the company was continuing its investments in solar energy with a total planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts. adding that a facility in Zara, in Sivas province, had begun operating and was contributing to the company’s energy needs. He also highlighted the importance of renewable energy to meet the growing electricity demands of data centers.

As part of its partnership with the Zero Waste Foundation, Türk Telekom plans to introduce dedicated zero waste sections at 606 stores scheduled for renovation across Türkiye’s 81 provinces in 2027. The initiative aims to raise awareness of waste reduction and encourage the proper collection and recycling of batteries and electronic waste, which can pose significant environmental challenges when discarded improperly.

Şahin also said the company was considering incentives, including discounts and tariff advantages, for customers who follow zero waste principles.

The panel examined how digital solutions can help monitor resource use, improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impacts. Participants also discussed circular economy practices and the development of sustainable business models.

Speakers emphasized the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in aligning digital infrastructure and strategic investments with environmental goals.