The Zero Waste Foundation will conduct field studies across Antalya, Mersin, Muğla and Adana in southern and southwestern Türkiye to identify the sources of plastic and microplastic pollution along the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts and in rivers, while developing concrete solutions to address the growing environmental threat.

As part of the field program, teams will examine how plastic waste is transported from land-based areas into rivers and eventually the seas. The studies will assess the sources of plastic waste found along coastlines and waterways, the processes that allow waste to enter the environment, existing waste management practices and additional measures that could help prevent pollution.

The findings are expected to contribute to concrete policy recommendations and efforts to strengthen Türkiye's fight against plastic pollution.

Sessions will also be held in the four provinces under the coordination of the Interior Ministry, with the participation of provincial governors.

Workshops to address plastic pollution

Alongside the field studies, the foundation will organize a major workshop focusing on plastic pollution and related policies and practices.

The workshop, planned for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan and the initiative of the Zero Waste Foundation, is expected to bring together representatives from 14 ministries, more than 40 directorates general and over 400 stakeholders, as well as academics and other relevant institutions.

Participants will discuss reducing plastic waste, expanding recycling and recovery capacity, supporting green transformation in industry, promoting biodegradable and alternative materials, preventing plastics from entering the environment and strengthening monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

A separate session hosted by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül will also focus on plastic-related processes in Istanbul.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, said Türkiye needs to take stronger steps to address plastic waste generation and pollution.

He said the foundation had recently presented one of the most comprehensive reports on plastic waste, noting that Türkiye produces 44% more plastic waste per capita than the global average.

"Citizens have reached a point where they cannot swim in the Mediterranean," Ağırbaş said, stressing that the foundation would investigate not only the scale of pollution but also its sources.

He said plastic imports could be supported when they provide clean raw materials for industry, but opposed practices in which most of the imported material ultimately becomes environmental waste.

"If they are dumping plastic waste into our seas and rivers, there must be a penalty," Ağırbaş said, adding that the foundation would identify negligence and seek solutions with relevant institutions.

He said the foundation would not hesitate to file criminal complaints when necessary and would continue pursuing the issue without backing down.