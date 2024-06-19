Efforts continue to fulfill President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "2053 Net Zero Emissions" and "Green Development" goals, a written statement from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said recently.

It was mentioned that, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, 59.9 million tons of recyclable waste had been reintegrated into the economy, resulting in a savings of TL 185 billion ($5.68 billion) to date through the Zero Waste Project.

Within the scope of the project, the Zero Waste Management System has been implemented in 188,000 buildings, and zero waste education has been provided to 21 million people nationwide.

So far, 498 million trees have been saved from being cut down, and 5.9 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions have been prevented.

It was noted that with the efforts carried out within the scope of the Zero Waste Project, the recycling rate of waste increased from 13% in 2017 to 35% in 2023, with a target of reaching 60% by 2035.

Promoting recycling

In the statement, the Minister of Environment and Urban Planning of Türkiye Mehmet Özhaseki said that they are transforming waste with the goal of a more livable, cleaner and greener world.

He stated: "Under the auspices of the esteemed first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste Project, which has become a world brand and a pioneer of environmental projects, is promoting recycling."

"The world is our common home. We will keep our home clean for our children," he said.