A woman and two children were rescued from the rubble of "Uğur Apartment" on Oymak Street in the central Antakya district of Hatay at the 228th hour of the earthquake, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

A mother and her two children, who were rescued from the wreckage of their aparment, are said to be recieving hospital treatment after being pulled out from the rubble.

Mehmet Eryılmaz, a mining worker of the Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK), which was one of the teams that rescued the foreign national mother Ela and her children Meysam and Ali Bağdet, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that their work continues in the earthquake zone.

"A sound was heard during (search and rescue) works. We focused our work on that sound. The mother was happy to see us. I held her hand, at first. We talked, chatted, I tried to calm her down. After that, we continued our work. We have been working to save lives since we came (here). We are very happy. This is the fifth life we saved," Eryılmaz noted.

Referring to the dialogue with the mother, he said she asked for water first.

'''What day is it?' she asked. I answered her. She said her name was Ela. She also said the names of her children, but I forgot (their names). One was a girl and one was a boy," he concluded.