6 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq

Six PKK terrorists have been killed in airstrikes carried out by Turkish jets in northern Iraq, as part of counter-terror operations, the military said Sunday.

According to a statement released by the military, the terrorists were planning attacks on military posts and bases when they were killed.

The counter-terror operation was conducted in Kani Rash town.

Turkish jets safely returned to their positions following the operations, the military statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.