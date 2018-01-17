Afrin operation Turkey's right, MHP chairman says

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has said that it was necessary to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along Turkey's border and clear Syria's Afrin and Manbij off terrorist camps.

"It is our just right to block the terror corridor with an operation into Afrin at dawn. Afrin should be cleared and the terrorist's camps in Manbij should be destroyed," Bahçeli said at the MHP's parliamentary group meeting yesterday.

Commenting on the U.S.-decision to form a border force led by the People's Protection Units (YPG)-dominated Democratic Syrian Forces (SDF), Bahçeli said the U.S. has been caught red-handed in its cooperation with terrorist groups and added that the YPG and SDF were all collaborating with the U.S. to undermine Turkey's territorial integrity.

"Did the U.S. found a PKK state that we do not know of?" Bahçeli asked, stressing the significance of borders for a sovereign state.

He said that the U.S. has been using the fight against Daesh as a pretext for its actions.

He claimed that external powers have long been targeting Turkey and said terrorist organizations, including the PKK, Daesh, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), are all united in their anti-Turkey strategy.

In the face of growing security threats, Bahçeli reiterated his support for the ruling government and its future steps to eliminate terrorists.

About the recent incidents in Idlib, Bahçeli said the region is faced with a new crisis despite Turkey's efforts to de-escalate the tension. The latest regime attacks have prompted a new wave of refugees.

Regarding the drone attacks on Russian bases in Syria, Bahçeli said Russia accusing Turkey of the incident would be contradictory to the spirit of the Astana talks. A number of Russian bases were targeted by drones, the U.S. has denied allegations that it was involved in the attacks.

CHP chairman called on US, Russia to stop supplying weapons to YPG

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on both the U.S. and Russia yesterday to stop providing weapons to terrorist organizations in the Middle East, particularly the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh.

"It is our duty to warn [about this issue]. If you enjoy drinking human blood, then go ahead, send weapons. Do not send weapons to either the PKK and its wings or Daesh and its wings," Kılıçdaroğlu said. He added that every weapon sent to the Middle East would only increase the suffering in the region and lead to more bloodshed.

"Thus, we have to warn the U.S. and Russia, as well," he said at the CHP parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.