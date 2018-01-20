Operation Olive Branch launched in Syria's Afrin to clear PKK, Daesh, Turkish military says

The Operation Olive Branch has been launched in Syria's northwestern Afrin region to clear terrorist groups such as the PKK and its affiliates KCK, PYD, YPG; and Daesh, the Turkish Armed Forces said Saturday in a statement.

The operation has been launched as of Jan. 20, 5:00 p.m. to neutralize terrorist groups and liberate friendly and brotherly people of the region from oppression and tyranny, it added, noting that the operation aims to provide security and stability along Turkey's borders and in the region.

The operation complies with international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, especially No. 1624 (2005), 2170 (2014) and 2178 (2014); and Article 51 of the U.N. Charter on Right of Self Defense, the statement said.

It underlined that during the operation's planning and conduct, only terrorists and their shelters, weapons, vehicles and tools are being targeted and utmost care is being shown for civilians not to be harmed.

While ground troops located in Kilis province near the Syrian border aim at PKK/PYD targets with howitzers, tank units, multiple rocket launchers, Turkish warplanes target previously identified terrorists in an air operation, media sources reported.

Rising smoke were observed from places near the Turkish-Syrian border, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry, saying that Russian military operational groups and military police were relocated from Afrin.

