Security system installed on border with Syria

Turkey has installed an electronic security system in Hatay, the country's southernmost province on the border with the Syrian region of Afrin, which is a presently under the control of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrina affiliate Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed Peoples' Protection Units (YPG).

Having successfully passed initial testing by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the first phase of the Kayı Border Security System project has been completed, a military source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Developed by the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, the system is being installed along a 40-kilometer segment of the border with Afrin. Currently, the initial 20- kilometer section has been completed, the source said, adding that the project will ultimately cover the entire 911-kilometer border with Syria.

Entirely made in Turkey, the system immediately alerts the command center when drones, vehicles or people approach the border. Cameras automatically focus on potentially threatening objects and all video and images recorded are gathered at the center. The system is capable of immediately notifying security forces of all kinds of threats.

In case of attack, the Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP), manufactured by Turkish defense company Aselsan, immediately pinpoints the location of the attack. The weapon platform then automatically locks onto the target.

The enhanced detection capabilities of the system also include underground sensors that can detect any object approaching the border as well as all attempts to dig tunnels.

The installment of the top-notch security system comes as a substantial contribution on top of the construction of a modular wall being erected to prevent all cross-border infiltrations from Syria. Running along Turkey's Syrian border for several hundred kilometers, the wall construction is almost complete, with security forces already patrolling the border nonstop.