FSA liberates YPG-held town in Syria's Afrin

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces have announced that they have captured the town of Shengal from PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, only a day after Operation Olive Branch was launched, reports said Sunday.

Reports noted that fierce clashes are taking place between the FSA units and YPG terrorists in some towns near Afrin.

The FSA reportedly told civilians in Shengal, which is located northwest of Afrin, to stay in their homes and avoid going near military areas.

The group also noted that they will protect civilians and have started advancing toward the town of Raco, located west of Afrin.