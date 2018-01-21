Main opposition parties support Turkey’s Op. Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin

Turkish two main opposition parties - the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Republican People's Party (CHP) - "fully" supported Turkey's Olive Branch Operation in Syria's Afrin against the Democratic Union Party (PYD) -- the Syrian offshoot of the terrorist PKK -- and its military wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), which was launched on Jan. 20.

"Our main strategy in Syria is based on fighting terrorism," said CHP party's spokesman Bülent Tezcan.

"We hope Turkish forces will reach its goal [in Syria's Afrin against terrorist PYD/YPG], very soon," he added.

Meanwhile, MHP's chairman Devlet Bahçeli said that MHP "fully" supports Turkey's operation against PYD/YPG terrorist in northern Syria.

He also stressed that defeating PYD/YPG in Afrin and Manbij was Turkey's national target.

Turkey launched the operation in Afrin on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. (1400GMT).

The operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to eliminate PKK-linked terrorist groups and Daesh and to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council's decisions and self-defense right under the U.N. charter, according to the military.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.