Turkey reserves right to self-protection, NATO official says

A NATO official said Sunday that all countries reserve the right for self-protection, in response to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria's Afrin.

The official told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is located in an unstable region and suffers serious damage as a result of terrorism in the region.

The unnamed official noted that Turkey has informed its NATO allies regarding the operation and that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in close contact with Turkish officials.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 with the aim to clear YPG terrorists off its borders in Syria's Afrin. Turkish ground units entered the town on Jan. 21, while the Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces are also fighting against the terrorist group in the area.