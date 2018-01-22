One soldier killed in clashes with terrorists during Operation Olive Branch near Afrin

One Turkish soldier has been killed in clashes with terrorist groups during Operation Olive Branch in Turkey's border province of Kilis, near Syria's Afrin region, the Turkish General Staff said Monday.

"We send condolences to the family of the killed soldier," the statement read, adding that the clash took place southeast of the Turkish village of Gülbaba, just across the Syrian border.

On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the PKK-linked PYD and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria, on Turkey's border.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and its right to self-defense under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.