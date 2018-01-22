Turkish military extends anti-terror Afrin operation to Azaz

US plan to establish YPG-led Syria border force either provocation or ignorance, Lavrov says

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) opened a new front of the Operation Olive Branch from northern Syria's Azaz district, east of Afrin, Anadolu Agency (AA) said Monday.

According to AA, numerous Free Syrian Army (FSA) elements were taking part in the latest move.





The Turkey-backed FSA fighters were deployed to Azaz on the eve of Operation Olive Branch.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) launched the Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as the remaining Daesh elements in Afrin region on Turkish-Syrian border.