YPG releases Daesh prisoners to fight against Turkish forces in Syria

Hundreds of Daesh terrorists headed to Europe thanks to secret Raqqa deal with YPG, report says

The PKK-linked People's Protection Forces (YPG) has released all Daesh prisoners in Syria's Afrin on the condition that they fight against the Turkish military and the moderate opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA), local sources said Monday.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) citing reliable local sources, the YPG struck a deal with Daesh terrorists to help their fight against Turkey-backed forces.

Previously, the YPG made a secret deal with Daesh for the evacuation of around 4,000 terrorists from Raqqa, including hundreds of foreign fighters.

The secret deal was exposed by a BBC report which detailed the agreement between the SDF, which is predominantly composed of YPG fighters, and Daesh to arrange the escape of thousands of militants, including some of the most notorious, and their families from Raqqa, with 10 trucks loaded with weapons and ammunition on Oct. 12. The report also contained secret footage, interviews with drivers who transported the militants and some Syrians, including a shopkeeper and a smuggler who spoke on condition of anonymity. The report put the number of evacuated terrorists and family members at around 4,000.