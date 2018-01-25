303 terrorists killed during anti-terror op in Syria’s Afrin, Turkish military says

Afrin Op to continue until all threats eliminated, Ankara says

YPG using Daesh terrorists from Raqqa against Turkey in Afrin, Erdoğan says

At least 303 PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists were killed since the start of Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria's Afrin region, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Thursday.

The TSK also said it destroyed six targets used by the terrorists as shelters, ammunitions depots and weapon emplacements during airstrikes, adding that the fighter jets used in the air operations safely returned to their bases of operation.

The Turkish military reiterated that it is exercising extreme caution to prevent civilians and the innocent from getting hurt.

The anti-terror operation in Afrin continues successfully as planned, the TSK said.

Operation Olive Branch was launched Saturday, targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates PYD and the YPG as well as the remaining Daesh elements in the Afrin region on the Turkish-Syrian border.