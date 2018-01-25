Locals along border await freeing of villages from YPG in rural Afrin

Locals living in border villages and towns eye peaceful and reliable neighbors just across the frontier as Operation Olive Branch continues to make advances from seven different fronts toward Afrin against the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Staying in a house only a couple kilometers away from PYD-held villages, Bestami Mutta has been on pins and needles for a long time as the imminent threat has never disappeared. Clashes from time to time, indeed, were part of his life. "Now the chance that it will all be over is there. God willing, Operation Olive Branch will change the situation here," Mutta said.

As the operation entered the fifth day, the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) make advances from seven different fronts to the north, northwest, west and east of the PYD-held city. While the FSA strives to take full control of the strategic Bersaya Mountain in the east, al Hammam village was liberated in the west.

Furthermore, Turkish jets and artillery intensified their campaign against YPG positions in the northwest. According to local sources speaking to Daily Sabah, a limited curfew was imposed in some border villages as more tanks and armored vehicles were deployed to the front. The Turkish army and the FSA are expected to attempt a stronger push from the area as the YPG has so far been staunchly resisting.

If the PYD-held villages and towns are cleared of terrorists to the west of Afrin, Mutta will breathe a sigh of relief. "Finally there will be no PYD/YPG threat at our doors if these [pointing his fingers at villages] are liberated. I am looking forward to that day."

Selim Hekim has also been a concerned resident at the border. He recounts times when the PYD first took control of the areas. "We had grave concerns and we still have. The operation is a good first step in eradicating the PKK threat," said the 28-year-old. Afrin had fallen into the hands of the PKK's Syrian affiliate PYD in the summer of 2012 when the Bashar Assad regime vacated the city without putting up any fight. Since then, the city and surrounding rural areas have been under PYD rule.

Hekim said the operation also became the main topic among locals in his village and neighboring villages. "It is what we talk about day and night. People are focused on this, focused on the success of it." Mutta agrees. He said everyone in border villages hope for a quick success against the YPG, which would result in a more peaceful environment at the frontier.