US needs to stop supporting terrorists if it wants to avoid clashes with Turkey, Deputy PM says

The U.S. needs to stop providing assistance to PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Syria if it wants to avoid confrontation with Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said Thursday.



"Those who support the terrorist organization will become a target," Bozdağ told a Haber news channel in an interview and added that the U.S. should review its forces in northern Syria.

Regarding the U.S. proposal to create a 30-kilometer safe zone near the Turkish-Syrian border, Bozdağ said that Turkey's main goal is to clear all terrorist organizations off the border area.

"Turkey is working to ensure that Operation Olive Branch succeeds," Bozdağ said, adding that the operation will continue as planned.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the U.S. has not been keeping its promises, which significantly damaged Turkey's trust in its NATO ally.

"There are series issues of confidence between Turkey and the U.S. because the latter makes promises but acts otherwise," Bozdağ said, adding that the U.S. previously said YPG terrorists would not cross west of the Euphrates River, but they did and they continue to provide weapons even though they said that they stopped arms assistance.