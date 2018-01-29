Turkish army rescues disabled woman after capturing YPG-held town in Afrin op

Locals along border await freeing of villages from YPG in rural Afrin

Turkish soldiers have rescued a disabled woman in the Hammam town in Syria's northwestern district of Afrin, according to a district governor Monday.

The Free Syrian Army, backed by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), last Tuesday captured Hammam, which lies in a strategic location the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorist group had been using it to attack Turkey's southern Reyhanlı district in Hatay province.

The soldiers found the disabled woman in critical condition during their search of houses in the village.

The woman was initially brought via an armored ambulance of the Turkish Ministry of Health to the first aid tent of Turkey's National Medical Research Team (UMKE), set up on the border line. After an initial check-up, she was referred to a state hospital in Hatay.

Hatay's Kumlu District Governor Adnan Karaosmanoğlu visited the UMKE tent and told Anadolu Agency that due sensitivity was being shown to civilians during the ongoing operation in Afrin.

"Our soldiers found her alone and on the verge of death because of PYD (YPG) elements in Hammam village, which is just on the other side of Turkey's border," Karaosmanoğlu said.

Turkey is now taking care of the disabled woman and providing her with the necessary treatment, he added.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.