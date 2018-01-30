Turkish units, FSA resume advance in Afrin, two more villages cleared of YPG terrorists

Turkish military units and Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters captured Sati Ushaghi and Suleiman Khalil villages from PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists on the 11th day of the Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin, Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday.

Both villages are located some 18 kilometers northwest of Afrin town center. The advance is part of a larger push to clear Raju district located 10 kilometers north of both villages.

Several other villages in the neighboring areas were also cleared in previous days of the operation, which was launched on Sep. 20 to clear PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists in Afrin, which has been under YPG control since 2012 when it was handed over by the Assad regime.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council decisions, self-defense rights under the UN Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

