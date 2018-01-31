712 terrorists killed in Operation Olive Branch so far, military says

At least 712 PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists have been killed so far in Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Wednesday in a written statement.

Some 63 terrorists were killed Tuesday night during counterterror operations in northwestern Syria's Afrin region, the statement elaborated.

Turkish warplanes also hit 22 targets, destroying shelters, ammunition deports and weapon pits used by terrorists, it added.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.

The operation in Afrin – bordering Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces – was widely expected in the wake of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which cleared Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 2017.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.