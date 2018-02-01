PKK supporters create havoc at train station in the Netherlands

The PKK terrorist organization's sympathizers caused havoc at a train station in Utrecht city in the Netherlands late Wednesday after holding an unauthorized protest.

Carrying the terror group's flags and chanting slogans in support of the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), the PKK supporters occupied the train station and attempted to attack counter-protesters holding Turkish flags.

Dutch police intervened after PKK protesters insisted to continue. Police then shut down the station, ending the demonstration.

One pro-PKK protester was detained, security officials said.

PKK supporters in European countries, primarily in Germany, attacked a total of six mosques last week. The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it is still active with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.



Supporters of the PKK have organized demonstrations in various German cities to protest Turkey's ongoing military Operation Olive Branch against the terrorist group in northwest Syria.

Turkish officials have long stressed that European states should not be lenient regarding the PKK's activities in their countries and take necessary steps to secure the Turkish population from possible threats posed by the terrorist group.