US military convoy passes through KRG-controlled Fishabur border crossing into PYD-held Qamishli

A U.S. military convoy passed through Fishabur border crossing, which sits on the border between Syrian territory controlled by PYD terrorists and Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a reporter from K24 news website said in a tweet late Sunday.

US military convoy passes through Iraq's KRG-controlled Fishabur border crossing into Syria's Qamishlo held by PYD terroristshttps://t.co/KY4dEqP2Pg pic.twitter.com/WZVNQWdqNt — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 4, 2018

In the video-attached tweet, military vehicles belonging to the U.S. military are seen passing through the border in single file.

The U.S. has long ignored its NATO ally Turkey's repeated warnings against aiding and abetting a terrorist group.

Turkey has been fighting PKK, the PYD's affiliate operating in Turkish and Iraqi territories and recognized globally as a terrorist group, for over 40 years.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish army launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

The military has said only terror targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.