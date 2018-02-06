Video of YPG terrorist’s Daesh-style execution exposes group’s brutality

A video recently made public of a PKK-linked People's Protection Unit (YPG) terrorist brutally executing a person by shooting him with a heavy machine gun has shown there is no difference between the YPG and Daesh terror group.

The video, taken in al-Bahra village in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour province, shows one terrorist leading the man into an open area. Another terrorist, cheered on by his comrades and armed with an automatic weapon, opens fire on the victim, unleashing dozens of rounds.

The terrorist seen shooting in the video is local YPG leader Zahid Hamad Abdullah, according to local media. From the dialogue in the video, it can be assumed the brutal murder was taken out of revenge.

In a longer version of the video, one terrorist accuses the executed man of being a member of the Daesh terror group.

Since the start of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20, terrorist PKK and YPG have attempted to slander Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) with black propaganda, sharing images from other conflicts on social media and accusing TSK of committing atrocities.

This latest video shows the terrorist group for what it really is – no different from the Daesh terror group that has gained international condemnation for its brutal killings of civilians.

The U.S. has continued to provide material support to the YPG, despite its terrorist activities and close ties to the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said, "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.