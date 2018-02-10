17 Daesh terrorists planning attacks detained in Ankara

Turkish police detained 17 Daesh-linked suspects planning to carry out terror attacks, reports said Saturday.

According to reports, counter-terror squads from Ankara Police determined the identity of the terrorists upon receiving intelligence and launched raids to capture the suspects.

The suspects have been transferred to Ankara Police Department for further inquiry, while police confiscated digital material in their homes.

All suspects are foreign nationals, reports said.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.

Turkey has been targeted by many deadly Daesh attacks since 2015. Ankara has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 countries in recent years and has dismantled several terrorist cells that provided logistical assistance in Syria and Iraq and for plotting attacks inside the country.

The country's efforts against Daesh made it a primary target for the terrorist group, which has carried out numerous gun and bomb attacks targeting security forces and civilians. This includes the country's deadliest terrorist attack, which killed 102 people and wounded 400 others in a twin suicide bombing at a peace rally in Ankara on Oct. 10, 2015. Next week, Turkey will mark the first anniversary of a Daesh raid on a popular nightclub in Istanbul where 39 people, including foreigners, were killed during New Year's Eve celebrations.