1266 terrorists 'neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch

At least 1266 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, the Turkish military said Sunday.

The Turkish military uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrender during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who have been killed in the operations.

In the statement, the military said that airstrikes by Turkish jets destroyed shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria.

A total of 19 targets were destroyed on the 23nd day of the counter-terror operation, killing 86 terrorists, the statement elaborated.