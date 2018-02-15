YPG recruits terrorists for only $100 a month, detained 17-year-old member says

A People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist in Turkish custody said the group recruited new members for a meager sum of $100 a month.

In his testimony to the Public Prosecutor's Office in southern Hatay province, 17-year-old A.S.T, identified only by his initials, said he had received warfare and ideological training for three months in Syria's Derik region by terrorists codenamed Agit and Renans.

In the statement which Anadolu Agency saw, he said he had joined the terror group two years ago when he was 15 years old.

He said that trained recruits were deployed near the Syria-Turkey border.

The terrorist added they were trained on suicide missions, sabotage and bombings in Manbij, where he had also seen U.S. soldiers.

He said that the group aimed to prevent civilians in Syria from fleeing to Turkey but Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) caught them during their surveillance trips in the region.

"There were tank and artillery shootings, seven people with me died. Only I survived. Then I got caught," he said.

A.S.T. said YPG, the armed wing of PKK's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD), recruited terrorists in exchange for only $100.

He also added that Turkish soldiers did not harm any terrorist if they surrendered and conducted the operation lawfully.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.