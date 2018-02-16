8-story underground PKK shelter uncovered in eastern Turkey's Tunceli

Security forces have uncovered a massive eight-story underground PKK shelter during anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, regional governor's office said Friday.

The 100-meter deep facility, which features a swimming pool and bathrooms, was found in the rural sides of Tunceli province.

The PKK terror group used the shelter for hiding, the office said in a statement.

Security forces also discovered two other shelters in the area, it added.

Ammonium nitrate, generators, batteries, stoves, tents, clothes were among the materials confiscated during the raids, it added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.