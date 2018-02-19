Turkish army hits terrorist positions in range from Turkey

Turkish security forces on Sunday hit terror targets in northwestern Syria within range of the southern Turkish border districts of Hatay, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondents on the ground.

On day 30 of Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish Armed Forces hit the positions of PKK terror organization's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), within range and sight of Hatay's Reyhanli, Hassa and Kırıkhan districts.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also continued to deploy military vehicles at the border close to the operation area. Meanwhile, a total of 1,614 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been killed since the beginning of operation on Syria's northwestern Afrin region, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement yesterday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well

as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty. The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said. The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.