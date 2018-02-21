Villagers in liberated towns describe YPG repression

Revelations concerning the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units' (YPG) repression on once-held villages in northwestern Syria's Afrin continue as the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) clear the area of terrorists.

Marsawiyah in northern Afrin is one of those liberated areas. Speaking to İhlas News Agency, a villager from Marsawiyah explained the oppressive practices of the YPG terrorists, including limiting their overall freedom. "Thank God the Free Syrian Army came and rescued us from these militants. They were changing the names of our villages to Kurdish names," he added.

Residents of recently liberated Deir Ballut in the northwestern Afrin region also expressed their relief after FSA forces freed them from YPG terrorists during Operation Olive Branch.

On Feb. 10, Turkish soldiers and FSA fighters cleared Deir Ballut in Jinderes of all terrorist elements.

Locals told Anadolu Agency (AA) they were very happy to be rescued from the persecution of terrorists and praised the help offered by Turkish soldiers.

"May God protect Turkish soldiers and the Free Syrian Army. Thank God, they provided us with food and treated patients. They rescued us from the PYD and the PKK," 63-year-old Ibni Mohammed told Anadolu Agency, referring the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

"Our situation now is very, very good. Right now, everything is OK," Mohammed said.

Complaining about the PYD's cruelty before Operation Olive Branch, he said: "We were suffering [then]. Thank God, Turkish soldiers came in and rescued us from their cruelty. Hopefully, they will liberate people everywhere from persecution."

Emin Yawmi, a 65-year-old among those who stayed despite the terror organizations' cruelty, backed Mohammed.

"We rejoiced when Turkish soldiers came in. They did what we've wanted for a long time. They've met our needs, including food. Thankfully, everything is fine."