Three more villages liberated from YPG terrorists

Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) liberated three more villages – Vergan, Tall Sallur and Qarah Baba – from PKK-affiliated terrorists in northwestern Afrin, Syria, yesterday as a part of Operation Olive Branch.

A statement of Turkish military also said that 1,780 terrorists have been killed in the operation. With the latest gains by Operation Olive Branch forces, the number of areas liberated has increased to 91. Since the beginning of the of the operation on Jan. 20 one of Afrin's five towns, 63 villages, five smaller settlements, 20 strategic mountains and hills and one YPG/PKK training base have been cleared of the terrorist group.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG terrorists from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish border and the region as well as protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists. The operation is being carried out in line with Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, self-defense rights enshrined in the U.N. Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said. The military also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians. Afrin has been a major center for the YPG since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.