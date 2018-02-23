1,873 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Syria's Afrin, Turkish military says

At least 1,873 terrorists have been "neutralized" in northwestern Syria's Afrin since Operation Olive Branch was launched on Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Friday.

The TSK uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

TSK and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Friday also cleared the Bafler village west of the town of Jandaris, which is located some 21 kilometers southwest of Afrin town center, and Maskah village in western Afrin.

Since the operation began on Jan. 20, the Turkish military and the FSA liberated 97 targets -- including one of Afrin district's five towns -- plus 69 villages, 20 strategic mountains and hills, and one YPG/PKK-Daesh base.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) provincial chairs in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 415 square kilometers of land have been brought under control.

The TSK along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as remaining Daesh elements in the region.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.