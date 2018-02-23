Syrian teachers in Turkey pin hopes on Afrin operation

Syrian teachers residing in Turkey said the ongoing Operation Olive Branch would pave the way for a united Syria.

"We want a united Syria, not a divided Syria. … We know terror organizations [the PKK and its Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG)] are responsible for brutalities in the region. I think Operation Olive Branch is a proper and positive [operation]," said Mean Sadiq, a Syrian teacher who arrived in southeastern Kahramanmaraş province fleeing Afrin three years ago.

"Free Syrian Army [FSA] and Turkish troops have made a fruitful contribution to Syria and its people by entering Afrin," he said and added: "I hope the soldiers who entered Afrin will also go to Manbij." Sadiq recalled how bodies of FSA fighters were paraded in open trailers on the streets of Afrin. "I can never forget the bombings that killed our children. This is an inhuman massacre," he said.

Taysir Abdulllah, another Syrian teacher who fled persecution by terror organizations in Afrin five years ago, said he had witnessed bodies of FSA fighter being paraded on trucks. "Syrians can never forget this persecution and torture."

He added: "Syria is a country that cannot be divided. We thank Turkey for its help."

"I hope we will be rescued from persecution and oppression with the help of the FSA and Turkey," referring to the YPG's arbitrary killings, arrests and persecutions of critics.

Abdulbasid Hatip, another teacher, said the terrorists were being backed by the U.S. and Israel. "YPG/PKK [terrorists] are backed by the U.S. and Israel. Israel and the U.S. are using them for whatever they want to do in any state," Hatip said. Expressing his support to Operation Olive Branch, he added that he was hopeful for his country's future.