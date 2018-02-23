Turkish artillery fires 'warning shots' on YPG convoy near Afrin

The Turkish military fired "warning shots" early Friday against a convoy of 30-40 vehicles carrying People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists and weaponry into northern Syria's Afrin.

Military sources said an unmanned aerial vehicle detected the convoy attempting to enter Afrin from Jazirah district.

BREAKING — Turkish artillery fires warning strikes on convoy of some 30-40 vehicles carrying YPG terrorists and weaponry into Syria's Afrinhttps://t.co/qfUJqjnBYt pic.twitter.com/BYXdGeYj9n — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 22, 2018

On Wednesday, Turkey carried out warning strikes near Afrin after pro-Syrian government forces tried to enter the region to support YPG forces. The convoy of 40-50 vehicles retreated after the artillery fire.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that the forces will face "serious consequences" and they will be regarded as legitimate targets.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG terrorists from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish border and the region as well as protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out in line with Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, self-defense rights enshrined in the U.N. Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said. The military also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and the "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major center for the YPG since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.