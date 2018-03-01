4 PKK terrorists killed in airstrike in northern Iraq

A total of four PKK terrorists have been killed in an airstrike in the rural areas of northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Thursday in a written statement.

The counter-terror operation was launched in northern Iraq's Hakurk/Kani region, where terrorists opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts, the statement elaborated.

A multiple rocket launcher was also destroyed in the airstrike, the TSK statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since then, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.