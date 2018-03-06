Syrian journalist: Kurds suffer most from YPG terrorism

Kurds have suffered the most due to the presence of PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organization in Syria, according to a Syrian journalist living in Turkey.

Journalist Omar Madaniah has been living in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's southern province of Hatay bordering Syria after he fled the war in the northwestern Syrian port city of Latakia three years ago.

Madaniah, who is also an activist, has been closely monitoring the ongoing Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

He hailed the Turkey-led operation and said the aim of the YPG terrorist organization was to target Syria and Turkish soil.

"Operation Olive Branch is an operation initiated just in time," Madaniah, who lost a foot during an Assad regime attack, told Anadolu Agency (AA). "The [YPG] organization is also persecuting the Kurdish people.

They supposedly represent the Kurdish people but the Kurds are the ones who have suffered the most due to the YPG," he said.

"The aim of the [Turkey-led] operation is to liberate occupied regions where Kurds and Arabs used to live and to provide them a chance to return home. Syrians know this very well," he added.

Madaniah hoped the operation would also cover Tal Rifat and Manbij regions.

The Syrian journalist also acknowledged that some media outlets close to the YPG terrorist organization were trying to mislead people about the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in the region.

He also rejected the assertion that the Turkey-led operation was hitting civilians in Syria's Afrin, saying, on the contrary, terror groups were targeting civilians in the Turkish provinces of Hatay and Kilis.