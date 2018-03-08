Germany launches probe into 2 companies over support for PKK

The Federal Ministry of the Interior in Germany has launched investigations Thursday against two companies based in the North Rhine-Westphalia state on suspicion of supporting the PKK terrorist group, which is banned in the country.

The police in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate searched the business premises of the companies and the apartment of one of their partners, the ministry announced.

The investigation targets Mezopotamien Verlag and MIR Multimedia in Neuss companies.

The companies are accused of selling products to financially support the organizational structure of the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Germany. Additionally, the companies are also suspected of mobilizing against the idea of ​​international understanding.

"Our constitutional state is a democracy that defends itself against all extremist phenomena," said the Federal Minister of the Interior, Thomas de Maizière of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The PKK, recognized a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the E.U., has been banned in Germany since 1993. However, German authorities often ignore the terrorist group's activities in the country and offer asylum to its militants and executives.

PKK often holds rallies and support campaigns allowed by German authorities in towns and cities, while its sympathizers often attack the Turkish community.