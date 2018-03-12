PKK terrorists given 10 days to leave Iraq's Sinjar

The Mosul local council has given PKK terrorists a 10-day ultimatum to leave northern Iraq's Sinjar district, according to the council chairman.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday, Bashar al-Kiki said government buildings in Sinjar were under the control of PKK terrorists.

"The council does not accept their presence and is exerting efforts to expel them from the district," he said.

Al-Kiki said local officials were unable to do their work due to the presence of PKK terrorists in the area. "We are seeking to return the local officials to their jobs within 10 days," he said.

In mid-2014, the PKK managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext that it was "protecting" the local Ezidi community from the Daesh terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets have destroyed at least 18 PKK terrorist organization targets in northern Iraq, the military said yesterday.

The airstrikes were carried out on Saturday and yesterday in the Hakurk, Zap, Metina, Gara and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

The statement said that the terrorists were plotting an attack on the Turkish military and their bases in the region.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terrorist organization has its main base in the Qandil Mountain region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed terror campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.